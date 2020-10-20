5 kids suffer minor injuries during bus accident in Lake St. Louis

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Lake St. Louis Boulevard, south of Holloway

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Six people including five children suffered minor injuries during an accident involving a school bus in Lake St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Lake St. Louis Boulevard, south of Holloway.

It's unclear which school district the bus is from.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Lake Saint Louis Officers have responded to an accident involving a school bus on the BLVD at Bent Oak. There have been... Posted by Lake Saint Louis Police Department on Tuesday, October 20, 2020