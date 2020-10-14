Emergency crews respond to accident, car fire on I-170 near Lambert

It is not clear how many vehicles may have been involved in the accident or if there are any reports of injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An accident involving a car and motorcycle shut down one lane of traffic on southbound Interstate 170 before Airport Road near St. Louis Lambert International Airport Wednesday morning.

A car struck a motorcycle and both vehicles went off the roadway. The car caught fire. The motorcyclist suffered minor to moderate injuries.

MoDOT cameras showed there were several emergency vehicles in the roadway with flashing lights.

The accident was reported around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. MoDOT estimates it should be clear around 12:15

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.