Accident reconstruction requested to 3-vehicle collision near Hamilton Heights neighborhood

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction was requested to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis Police Sergeant Charles Wall said accident reconstruction was requested shortly after 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue, which is down the street from Amherst Park.

Preliminary information found that there was a three-vehicle collision, Wall said. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with "what is believed to be life-threatening injuries."

Evita Caldwell, with St. Louis police, said she does not have information on the extent of any injuries, but police call notes said a man involved was "out of his vehicle and limping."

Police have not provided any information regarding the condition of others involved in the crash.