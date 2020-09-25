x
Rally in downtown St. Louis for Breonna Taylor, prison reform movement

The rally was organized by the St. Louis Coalition on Justice Reform and the Denver chapter of the Justice for Loved Ones Killed By Police
ST. LOUIS — Activists are rallying in downtown St. Louis Friday to show support for the Breonna Taylor movement and prison reform.

They are gathered outside of the Carnahan Courthouse for an event that was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

It was organized by the St. Louis Coalition on Justice Reform and the Denver chapter of the Justice for Loved Ones Killed By Police.

The featured speakers included 11-year-old Nicholas Elijah Evans from the Denver area. Earlier this summer, Evans delivered a speech to Denver area police to protest the Elijiah McClain case. His speech went viral.

Several activists from the St. Louis area are also expected to speak.

