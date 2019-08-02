ST. LOUIS — Of Meatball the English Bulldog’s many talents, talking isn’t one of them. But, if a picture is 1,000 words, this guy has a lot to say.

That’s because he’s been acting, modeling, and influencing social media since he was just a pup.

“He’s quite the character, he does a great job,” said Robbie McCord, a professional photographer who often captures glam shots of Meatball from his Central West End studio.

The pooch has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram, making his the most popular dog account in St. Louis

“Clients always want to book meatball because he has a lot of social media following,” said his agent Trisha Woodall of Got Pet-ential, a St. Louis based animal talent group.

Thanks to that fame, he’s starred in ads, graced magazine spreads and took the stage in the Legally Blonde Musical.

“Meatball is so full of love and so full of energy and he just wants to please, and that’s everything that we’re looking for in an animal when we’re doing commercial photography and video work,” said Woodall.