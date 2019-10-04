ST. LOUIS — Local addiction experts on the front lines of opioid abuse are issuing a warning.

There is a deadlier form of fentanyl hitting the streets in St. Louis. The slang term is "scramble".

For local addicts, fentanyl was already deadly. Now, this stronger form of the drug is putting more lives at risk. In just the last few days, seven people have died of drug overdoses.

To combat those overdoses, experts with Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery issued what's called a "street advisory."

RELATED: Should drug dealers be charged with murder?

RELATED: Ambulance converted to mobile outreach unit