17 additional charges filed against man accused of shooting MetroBus driver

“We’re relying on the fact that he acted alone,” said Lt. Timothy Berger.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Prosecutors have filed 17 new charges against a man accused of shooting a MetroBus driver.

33-year-old Jonathan Cobb is in critical condition after being shot while on duty.

While the investigators still don't know the motive behind the shooting they believe they cracked the case thanks in part to his family's plea for help.

“We need justice because if the shoe was on the other foot, everyone else would want the same thing,” said Cobb’s girlfriend, Keylla Johnson.

Just hours after Cobb's family made an emotional plea, members of the Major Case Squad believe they got one step closer to cracking the case, when they saw the PT Cruiser caught on camera near the scene of two shootings parked outside of a home on Jennings Station Road.

“The defendant who is a convicted felon is observed by officers in the front yard of his mother’s home with an AR-15 style rifle and with the subject PT Cruiser,” said Sam Alton. “He appeared to be loading or unloading the rifle and otherwise manipulating it.”

As officers moved in to make an arrest, they say 30-year-old Isaiah Houston tried to get away.

“He reversed his car and slammed into a vehicle occupied by two detectives,” said Alton. “This car had its patrol lights illuminated. The defendant then tried to drive on the sidewalk to get away, but his vehicle was disabled.”

Ballistics from the gun found in the car matched those collected at the scene of the shooting.

However, questions remain as to how a convicted felon came to be in possession of an assault rifle.

“Mr. Bell’s office is going to work with every aspect of law enforcement whether it’s the Major Case Squad, whether it’s the Mayor’s, whether it’s the North County Cooperative, whether it’s the US Attorney’s Office or the FBI to try and track down how this crime occurred, how this weapon occurred with this individual, and how to try and stop it in the future,” said Alton.

Houston now has 17 new charges ranging from assault to weapons charges, including multiple felonies.

Investigators say the victim in this case, Jonathan Cobb, is still in the hospital.