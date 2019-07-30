MANCHESTER, Mo. — The owner said it's a legitimate business but the city of Manchester is passing laws to put them out of business.

We're talking about a place called Doctor John's — a lingerie and accessories store.

"Sexy lingerie, intimate apparel, lotions, creams, anything that can accent romance," said John Haltom, part-owner of several Doctor John's locations.

The adult store chain has five locations around Missouri and more than a dozen around the country. The latest store opened on Manchester Road last month.

"Manchester, Ballwin area. The demographics is perfect," said Haltom.

But he said that's not quite how the city of Manchester feels. Haltom said he was barely able to get a business license from the city.

"They kept hmm-hawing around, trying to push us out. 'You didn't cut your grass, we're not going to issue your permit.' They said, 'Oh you got honeysuckle. You can't have honeysuckle flowers. That's an invasive species,'" said Haltom.

Now Haltom may need another business license because of a new ordinance passed by the city of Manchester just two weeks ago.

It now classifies businesses that sell lingerie and adult toys on more than ten percent of the business space, as 'sexually-oriented businesses'.

Businesses with that classification have to meet stricter requirements, like clean criminal records for store owners, restricted hours and locations.

"My lawyer started laughing when he read that. He's like 'Who the hell wrote this?' Totally way off. So unconstitutional," said Haltom.

Haltom said he should know. He said he's taken many cities to court for trying to block his adult stores from opening. And he said he's ready to do it again.

"All the way from Salt Lake City, Utah, Iowa, Colorado. Even down in Fenton, we had to fight to get open down there. Judges can see what the cities are doing and they don't like it. They always rule in our favor," said Haltom.

Some residents spoke out about the business during a public hearing and told city officials they feared the arrival of the adult store would impact their property values. The city claims they're simply trying to promote the health, safety and morals of the citizens of the city.

Haltom said inspectors with the city came back to the store Monday and told the staff to remove all items that weren't apparel or accessories. They didn't specify what items they were referring to and they did not provide a timeline as to when that had to be done. They also requested the business obtain a second license because Doctor John's is printing bumper stickers and other merchandise in the backroom. Haltom calls the inspection ridiculous.

City of Manchester officials did not return our request for more details about the ordinance.

