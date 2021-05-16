2 adults killed, 3 children injured in 2-car crash in Jefferson County

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene and all three children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Two adults were killed and three children were taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash on Highway A in Jefferson County Saturday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Andrew Sanchez was driving his 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Highway A near Pioneer Road at around 9:15 Saturday night. The crash report said he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Karen Crouse.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Bloomsdale, Missouri, had a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car with him. Crouse, a 49-year-old Hillsboro resident, had a 7-year-old girl in the car with her. All three children were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.