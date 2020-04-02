ST. LOUIS — The New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein started two weeks ago. Monday, proceedings ended early after a key accuser broke down in tears during an exhaustive cross-examination.

Jessica Mann was back on the stand Tuesday.

Weinstein's lawyers are presenting emails and other evidence they say paints the 34-year-old as a manipulative liar who gritted her way through sexual encounters with Weinstein because she enjoyed the perks of knowing him.

Jessica Mann testified that she had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by the former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

At the same time, she admits to exchanging friendly emails with Weinstein, having consensual sex with him at times, even asking him to sponsor her membership to an expensive club.

The defense is using that against her, saying, "You want the gentlemen and ladies of this jury to know that the man you asked to sponsor you was your rapist?"

Mann responded, "I do want the jury to know he is my rapist, and I want to continue to explain the dynamic."

Can these same things be true?

Susan Kidder, CEO of Safe Connections, joined us in-studio for our continuing conversation on healthy relationships and consent.

