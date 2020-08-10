Body found in Affton quarry could be man who ran from police

Two weeks ago, police responded to a report of suspicious people; one of the suspects ran off. On Wednesday, a body was found in a quarry nearby

AFFTON, Mo. — A man found dead in a quarry possibly died after an encounter with officers in Affton, St. Louis County police confirmed Thursday.

The man’s body was found at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive, which is near Officer Blake C. Snyder Memorial Park. Police said the man was in about 2 feet of water in the quarry, which is surrounded by steep embankments.

On Sept. 24, officers in the Affton precinct responded to the same area for a report of suspicious people near a business. Police arrested two people for active warrants, but a third person – a 29-year-old man – ran away from police.

An officer and his K-9 came in to track the man’s path, which led them toward the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive. The handler said the terrain was too dangerous to continue and ended the search.

The 29-year-old man was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 27.

Police have not positively identified the victim found in the quarry. However, St. Louis County police said their preliminary investigation points to the possibility the suspect who ran from officers is possibly the man found dead in the quarry.