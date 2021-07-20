Watch: Affton man hit by car in his own home

Police said the crash was due to a medical emergency. They said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment

AFFTON, Mo. — A man sitting in his dining room in Affton Tuesday morning was pushed into the table and across the room. When he turned around, he saw a surprising culprit: a car that crashed through his wall.

John Blume was sitting at his dining room table at around 8:45 a.m. when the car crashed into his home, shoving his chair into the table. When he turned around, he saw the car partially in his house.

Police said the crash was due to a medical emergency. They said the female driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.