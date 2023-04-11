Man dies Monday night in Affton house fire

Police said the fire started in the kitchen of the home on South Laclede Station Road.

AFFTON, Mo. — A fire that appeared to start in the kitchen of a south St. Louis County home left one man dead Monday night.

Crews responded at about 9 p.m. Monday to a house fire in the 8300 block of South Laclede Station Road in Affton, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Inside the home, firefighters and EMS personnel discovered a man unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said the preliminary investigation of the fire revealed it appeared to be accidental.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning, and police had not yet shared the name of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-259-8210. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it when more information is available.