2 Affton schools go on lockdown after nearby shooting

A spokeswoman with the school district said police requested the lockdowns due to "non-school related incidents near each school"

AFFTON, Mo. — A shooting in St. Louis County forced two Affton schools to go into lockdown Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County police confirmed officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 6400 block of Vita Drive, which is in the residential area just south of Affton High School and a little more than a mile away from Rogers Middle School.

A spokeswoman with Affton School District said police asked the two schools to go into a lockdown “due to two non-school related incidents near each school.”

St. Louis County police only confirmed the one shooting incident on Vita Drive. The police department said it appears to be a domestic situation.

“Employees and any students on site are safe and have been asked to stay inside until further notice,” the Affton schools spokeswoman said, adding that grab and go meals are postponed at both schools Wednesday.