St. Louis plans to bring hundreds of Afghan refugees from Albania

The plan is to resettle 350 to 1,000 Afghan refugees currently living in Albania to St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Since Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, St. Louis has opened its arms to well over 600 Afghan refugees.

Monday morning, we'll hear about another push to welcome hundreds more. This time, Afghan refugees will be coming into the Show-Me State from Albania.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is joining the International Institute and Afghan Rescue Project at Lambert International Airport at 11 a.m. to talk about the proposal.

Meantime, the hundreds of Afghan refugees that have moved to St. Louis over the past 10 months or so have been in need of serious support.

Just over a week ago, the International Institute helped 35 families by giving them cell phones, tablets with multiple language options and a free two-year internet plan. The families can use this tech to connect with their loved ones and for work and school.

President of the institute, Arrey Obenson, said it's all about helping refugee families build lasting foundations for a new life.

"With a community like this that pulls together resources people can succeed, and people will succeed in St. Louis,” Obenson told 5 on Your Side at the tech giveaway on July 16.

The International Institute is helping our new Afghan neighbors out with a housing fund, community center, job programs and more.