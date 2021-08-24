'So happy I was crying': Afghan translator makes her new home in St. Louis

Known as ZZ, the translator is one of the first Afghans to settle in St. Louis, though regional leaders say they're prepared to welcome at least a thousand refugees

ST. LOUIS — When she arrived at Kabul Airport on Sunday, Aug. 15, an Afghan woman who had worked for US coalition forces as a translator heard concerning rumors all around her: the Taliban was taking over the capital city.

"I was scared because I thought, 'Maybe they will cancel our flight, and we will be stuck in this,'" the woman — who 5 On Your Side is only identifying as "ZZ" to protect her family — settled into her seat ready for a 1 p.m. departure but the hours passed without takeoff.

Taliban forces would capture the city with little effort. ZZ's flight made it out and headed for Doha, Qatar, though it was four hours after its original departure time.

"When our flight left, I was so happy I was crying," ZZ said. "I was very, very happy."

ZZ is one of the first Afghans to settle in St. Louis, though regional leaders say they're prepared to welcome at least a thousand refugees.

When talking to a former supervisor, Allen Nash, as she applied for immigration, Nash offered to help her settle into her new home.

"It's like 'Hallelujah! Party time!'' U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, said of his staffs' reaction to ZZ's arrival, lifting his arms to 'raise the roof' in celebration.

"It is a really great feeling to know that you helped some people reach freedom. I mean real freedom in the United States," Cleaver said.

ZZ decided to leave Afghanistan almost a decade ago, aggressively pursuing a Special Immigrant Visa in February 2020. Since then, she has had to hide from the Taliban.

"Anyone who has any level of rationality, who will tell you that there's that our immigration system is fine, it is not," Cleaver said.

Cleaver says his office has already helped 23 people out of Afghanistan, with another 80 in the process.

The International Institute in St. Louis is working to welcome Afghans to region, and ZZ says she hopes to see familiar faces among them.

"I'm so worried about my family, and also I'm sad for other interpreters that are stuck in Kabul. Life will be very dangerous for them over there, especially for my family," she said. "I have so much worry about my brother. He's gotten threats from the Taliban and if they get him, they will cut his head."

ZZ speaks very matter-of-factly about the danger. Her family is safe, though hiding from the Taliban.

Cleaver says he's confident the US will bring home all its citizens, though it looks increasingly unrealistic to expect every Afghan who wants out, will get to leave. But he's hopeful, as is ZZ.