Former Afghanistan journalist, interpreter for U.S. Army regrets vote for Biden, said he's made the military's work 'meaningless'

Aurangzaib Sharifi now has a life in Commerce City, Colorado because of a Special Immigrant Visa he received nearly seven years ago.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A look back at Aurangzaib Sharifi's life in Kabul, Afghanistan is far different than the one he leads today in Commerce City.

“I was working as a television journalist, I was a television anchor," said Sharifi.

A job as a journalist there was risky, but the other job he had from 2003 to 2014 was even more dangerous.

“I was interpreting and translating for the United States Armed Forces there," said the 36-year-old. “It was like you were playing with your life."

Working for the U.S. Army made Sharifi a target of the Taliban.

It's why he was able to get a Special Immigrant Visa to come live in the United States nearly seven years ago.

But the rest of his family is still in Afghanistan as Taliban forces take over Kabul.

“Nobody is safe in Afghanistan right now nobody knows what’s gonna happen tomorrow, everybody’s panicking," he said.

In a national address on Monday afternoon, President Biden acknowledged the Taliban takeover happened "more quickly than we anticipated," but stood behind his decision.

"It’s like meaningless," said Sharifi. "The United States citizens should ask Joe Biden what did you do in Afghanistan and why our soldiers lives were lost in Afghanistan?"

President Biden blamed Afghani troops for their unwillingness to fight the Taliban, but Sharifi calls them "Afghanistan's heroes."

The former journalist and interpreter risked his own life for the U.S. Army and he worries others who did the same won't be safe.

"I regret on my vote to Joe Biden," he said. "I regret that.”