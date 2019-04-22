ST. LOUIS — Friends and family gathered to remember a teenage girl who was shot and killed in a south St. Louis park.

"it's just like 'It can't be happening to us,'" said Jade's sister Sasha.

Jade Hamilton died on Feb. 20, 2011. Sunday, April 21 would have been her 25th birthday.

"It doesn't get any easier," her mother Kim Hamilton said.

The 16-year-old was killed when three young men approached the car she was in and began shooting, striking her in the neck. Police said she wasn't the intended target.

"I was like 'Please God, don't let this be my baby, please God don't let this be Jade,'" said Kim.

Jade was shot right at Mt. Pleasant Park in St. Louis. Her family said they mourn her death every single day, but on the day of her birth, they're choosing to celebrate.

"We miss her, and every year we do something for her, every year we don't miss a beat," said Kim.

The purpose? Keep Jade's memory alive. Not just for the members of her family she never got to meet, but so St. Louis police continue searching for her killer.

"It's like a cold case, they don't even go back into it," Kim said. "I want it to be solved, I want someone to be taken off the streets so he won't be doing that to anyone else. I know she wasn't the target but you were out here doing something you weren't supposed to be doing."

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis Metro Police Department for answers. We were told the case is still under investigation.

A response Kim says is just not good enough.

"Get out more on the beat… get out your car get on the streets."

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.