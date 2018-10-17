WATERLOO, Ill. — Eagle Cliff – Miles Cemetery started as a settler’s dream and became a burial ground for some of The United States’ first patriots.

Stephen Miles was a rich landowner in Monroe County in the 1800’s and chose Eagle Cliff in Waterloo to build a mausoleum for his family.

The cliff overlooks a beautiful part of the Mississippi River bottom that was largely owned by Miles at the time. But in the 1900’s, long after his death, his plans for his family’s final resting place were derailed.

“People started breaking in and vandalizing it, stealing bones, and my Dad actually blocked the door [and] bricked it up and closed it,” Stephen Miles V said about his father’s actions in the 1930’s.

There have been eight generations of Stephen Miles. Four of them are alive today with Stephen Miles V being the oldest.

Vandalism continued for almost 80 years at Eagle Cliff – Miles Cemetery.

The Monroe County Clerk and the Miles family say there were sacrifices and vandals even dug through crypts holding bodies to get inside the mausoleum.

By the 1970’s all that was left inside the mausoleum was some bones and teeth. Archeologists from SIU Carbondale collected what was left and took it back to the school to study the remains.

But the cemetery wasn’t just the Miles Mausoleum, it was also open to the public as a burial ground. Several generations of United States soldiers are buried here.

“You had to live in the area to be buried up here at the time, that was one of the rules,” said Dylane Doerr, a volunteer who started cleaning up the cemetery in 2010.

Doerr says 17 soldiers are buried here from 4 wars; The Revolutionary War, Civil War, Mexican-American War, Black Hawk War, and the War of 1812.

The historical value led to Monroe County putting together a voluntary Board of Trustees to restore the property. Doerr is one of those volunteers who can only count on donations to pay for the restoration.

“I’ve had people ask me that. They say, ‘Why do you care? You don’t have anybody buried there.’ I say no, but somebody does,” Doerr said.

Doerr and the other volunteers have managed to erase the graffiti, restore some headstones, build sitting areas and remove overgrowth of grasses and trees. He says families come to Eagle Cliff – Miles Cemetery now, not only for the history lesson but also for the view.

A preservation that gave a long-standing Illinois family some peace of mind and the gave the public a piece of Monroe County’s past.

