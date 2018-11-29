ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman says her best friend was attacked by a loose dog and later died. Now, she's pushing for a law that would make it illegal to leave dogs loose or even tied up outside a home.

Kelsey Zalasky used to love taking walks with her friend through their south city neighborhood.

“We could walk to the park, over to the water tower,” said Zalasky.

Tuesday, she was walking alone and missing her friend, Maggie, an Italian Greyhound.

“She loved to cuddle. Every day I would wake up and she'd be cuddling in my hair.”

Zalasky says Maggie had to be put down last week after she was attacked by another dog.

“The dog came running out this way,” Zalasky said, pointing to an alley along the 2800 block of Michigan Avenue. “I started yelling ‘help, help, somebody get this dog!’ My neighbor took us to the emergency vet, but it was too late.”

Now she's stuck with a $580 bill and a heavy heart.

“This is it, this is the last of my dog.”

Zalasky says Maggie might still be alive if Missouri had a law against leaving an animal tied up or loose outside.

“We're not up to date with the rest of the country concerning pet laws.”

So, how does Missouri compare? There are 22 states with some kind of tethering law. That includes Illinois. Their law has six different restrictions. One of them includes not allowing a tethered dog to reach another property, a public walkway or a street.

Missouri used to have a similar law. But it was overturned in 2013.

Zalasky's teaming up with the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation in the hopes of creating a grassroots group across the state that will help push a new tether law. Anyone interested in joining may contact Zalasky at stldogwatch@gmail.com.

“We need a clause put in that protects dogs and protects the community from dogs running loose.”

And she's doing it so no one else's walk will end like Maggie’s last.

“I feel like I'm missing a part of me,” she said.

An attempt last year to re-enact the old law failed.

