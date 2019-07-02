ST. LOUIS — UPDATE: Well, that was fast. After questions and complaints surfaced mid-week about Lewis Reed's unpaid personal property taxes, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners confirmed he has paid up to remain on the March 5 ballot.

With less than a month to go until the March 5 election, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners is looking into allegations of unpaid taxes by Lewis Reed.

Reed is running for his fourth term as Board of Alderman President.

Election commission officials confirmed to 5 On Your Side that on Wednesday, they received a complaint against Reed and his campaign.

The complaint alleges that Reed is delinquent in paying personal property taxes on a motorcycle he purchased in 2017.

According to the complaint, Reed failed to declare the motorcycle on his personal property tax return with the St. Louis Assessor's Office, even though the bike is licensed in his name.

The complaint goes on to claim that the Committee to Elect Lewis Reed is also delinquent in paying nearly $800 in personal property taxes on a Dodge Durango.

5 On Your Side obtained a copy of the complaint, which shows it was filed by Jefonte Nelson, a state employee who works for Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.

Nasheed is challenging Reed in next month's Democratic primary for a chance to preside over the board of alderman. Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green is also running.

According to Nelson's complaint, because of the unpaid taxes - Reed is in violation of a city ordinance pertaining to election rules and the payment of taxes and may be ineligible to participate in the March 5 election.

In a nutshell, that ordinance says any person who files as a candidate for city office may be disqualified from participating in an election if they're delinquent on a variety of taxes, including personal property.

Under the ordinance, the city's election commission must investigate when they receive allegations of a possible violation of the rules. The subject of the allegations then has seven days to respond.

If they fail to do so, the candidate can be disqualified from participating in an election and barred from refiling for an entire election cycle.

In Reed's case, he signed under penalties of perjury an affirmation of payment of all municipal taxes and Missouri Ethics Commission fees on Nov. 26, 2018 when he field for re-election.

But Nelson's complaint alleges that at the time, Reed and his campaign were in fact delinquent on both vehicles.

City election officials told 5 On Your Side they sent a letter to Reed informing him of the allegations and his obligation to respond.

Election officials said within seven days, he must pay the late taxes, provide proof they were paid previously or explain why he doesn't have to pay them.

A spokeswoman for Reed called the matter a "silly and simple mistake" that has already been corrected and won't result in him being kicked off the ballot.

She said Reed donated the Durango to a non-profit called Cars Helping Veterans. Paperwork from the donation provided to 5 On Your Side show the SUV was donated on Nov. 12, 2018.

She said Reed was "unaware" he owed nearly $800 in taxes on the vehicle at the time of the donation.

A receipt provided to 5 On Your Side showed $795.58 was paid to the St. Louis Collector of Revenue's Office around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

As for the motorcycle, Reed's spokeswoman said those taxes weren't due until just recently because it has two-year license plates.

A receipt provided to 5 On Your Side showed $88.47 was paid to the collector's office at 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Statement from Reed to 5 On Your Side

“This is a desperate political attack and a non-issue. All taxes are paid.

In 2018, I donated my campaign vehicle to help homeless and disabled veterans. The funds are used to help provide food, shelter and clothing to Purple Heart Veterans and Disabled American Veterans. I am proud to support veterans in any way possible.

I look forward to continuing to work with the citizens of the City to create a stronger, safer and more unified St. Louis.”