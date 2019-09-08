ST. LOUIS — A little girl's garden was destroyed in Spanish Lake by thieves who were trying to steal her toy car.

Alice Dalton's story soon went viral after Five On Your Side spoke with her and her family. From there, her garden was restocked with plants of all kinds from kind strangers.

But as soon as the Missouri Botanical Garden heard about her story, they wanted to help out too.

We're told Alice's love of gardening even started because of the Botanical Garden.

Luckily, the Botanical Garden gave her a private tour on Thursday!

Alice has sensory processing disorder. It's similar to autism and her parents say she gets fixated on things. Her fixation landed on plants and she had a beautiful garden out in front of her home.

Tracy Dalton

When MoBot heard about those plants being smashed, they said they wanted to help. She got to collect some of the gardens veggies, plant her own succulent garden and even see some of the behind-the-scenes places inside.