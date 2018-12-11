ST. LOUIS — After years of construction and delays, the Loop Trolley is expected to begin service Thursday.

The trolley will hit the tracks after a dedication ceremony. The electric-powered, fixed route trolley will run the 2.2-mile track on a four-day schedule.

Thursdays: Noon-8 p.m,

Friday and Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.

The ground was broken on the project in March of 2015. In the years since, there have been numerous delays, the last of which was waiting for the Department of Transportation to give them approval.

All those hurdles have been cleared, so the trolley will hit the tracks this week.

