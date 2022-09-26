Waterloo bakery closing until further notice due to fire

The bakery said in a Facebook post that no one was inside the building when the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported.

WATERLOO, Ill. — Ahne's Bakery in Waterloo, Illinois, was closed until further notice after a fire in the bakery Sunday night.

Michael and Jean Ahne opened Ahne's Bakery in 1973 in downtown Waterloo. Since 2015, their son Jeff Ahne has owned and operated the bakery, according to Ahne's Bakery website.

Ahne's sells a variety of treats like cakes, cookies, pastries, breads and donuts. Ahne's Bakery is located at 201 W. Mill Street in downtown Waterloo.

Love and support for the bakery poured in through Facebook with several shares, comments and reactions on each post the bakery made about the fire.

"Thank you for all your support," Ahne's said in one post.

The bakery thanked Waterloo Fire Department for their quick response times in another, with a photo of the aftermath of the fire. "Thank you to the Waterloo Fire Department for such an amazing and fast response."

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.