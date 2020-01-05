Aid from St. Louis landlords brings relief to small business owners during pandemic

As tenants across the country hold a rent strike, some St. Louis landlords are deferring rent or issuing a moratorium

ST. LOUIS — As Americans hunker down in their homes, the beginning of a new month brings bills to their doorsteps. That dread doubles for business owners, who must pay rent for storefronts they're not using.

However, some St. Louis landlords are stepping in to help.

“It’ll come back to you. That’s how I live my life,” said Dr. Daniel Cook owner of P&F Properties.

Dr. Cook is one of several landlords in the St. Louis area working out a deal with tenants. Many are deferring rent or issuing a moratorium to give small business owners relief.

For the next three months, the 15 tenants in Dr. Cook's downtown buildings will receive a percentage off their rent. That money can be paid back when they become financially stable.

“I tried to figure out what I could do. I went to the bank, and saw what was available to pass on,” explained Dr. Cook. “I sat down in my office and tried to figure out which companies got hit the hardest and which ones needed the most help.”

Each of Dr. Cook’s tenants will get a deal specific to their financial needs. While some businesses in his buildings can conduct work out of a home office, health and wellness services were forced to close down completely to comply with social distancing orders.

“Most people are struggling, but some more than others because of their business,” he said. “I tried to tailor it to what they needed.”

While some St. Louis tenants receive relief, others across the country are planning a rent strike for May 1.

Thirty-four percent of small business owners across the country will not be able to pay the full rent for May, according to a study by the small business networking group, Alignable. Even fewer businesses will be able to foot the full rent for June.

However, not every landlord can dish out a deal.

“It’s not that they’re bad people,” said Dr. Cook. “Everyone’s under stress, including landlords. We have to pay the bank. If the bank’s not going to give us slack, it’s difficult for us to give tenants slack.”

Dr. Cook’s aid comes from months of preparation. When he recognized a potential problem could develop, he arranged to put money aside to help others.

“When you have a tenant it’s like we’re in the whole thing together a little bit I see them as partners not as tenants. If someone’s a partner, when they’re in trouble if you help them if you can, right?” he explained.