Renting in Missouri? Landlords aren't legally required to give you air conditioning

Tenants at Spanish Lake Townhomes are sweltering in the heat, but there's nothing in Missouri law to give them relief.

MISSOURI, USA — In the middle of a heat wave hitting Missouri, a Spanish Lake Townhomes tenant reached out to our I-Team on our Tips line, saying she and some of her neighbors are living without air conditioning.

Tamara Byrd and her 19-year-old daughter get strength from each other as they suffer together, but they can not escape the heat.

“I'm angry and I'm disappointed," Byrd said.

She signed a new lease last week at Spanish Lake Townhomes, with about $3,000 down, nearly $1,300 a month. She expected what she was promised.

“All the amenities, newly remodeled, updated home, central air compliances," Byrd said.

But she walked into a harsher reality.

“It's extremely hot, no air. No air conditioning," Byrd said. “It's like walking into a sauna. We have fans going.”

A few days later, she said the complex installed two air-continuing window units inside her 2-story home. Still, she said temperatures got up into the high 80s.

“I feel as if we're being cheated," she said.

Amie Musgrove, area vice president with Spanish Lake Townhomes, told 5 On Your Side in an email:

“Our team received your inquiry regarding some AC issues at Spanish Lake Townhomes. Due to the extreme heat we are experiencing, some AC units are having difficulty maintaining a consistent temperature. In order to assist residents experiencing these issues, temporary units have been provided until the HVAC vendor can provide assistance. The extreme temperature is causing HVAC companies to be very busy at the moment, which is resulting in long wait times. Some of our residents have multiple temporary units in their homes due to their medical conditions. All residents are encouraged to call our maintenance emergency line when issues arise so that we can handle them quickly.”

Byrd tells us she’s left in limbo, with no timeline.

“That's not right, that's not how it's supposed to be," she said.

Byrd said she’s talked to at least five other people in her development, all dealing with the same problem.

They’re in a bind, but there's no easy way out since Missouri law does not require a landlord to provide air conditioning.

Housing experts suggest renters check if air conditioning is mentioned in their lease. Most likely, it’s not, because most states consider it an amenity.

“It could certainly be time for decision-makers in state and local government to explore making air conditioning mandatory. It is likely that we will be seeing increasingly frequent severe heat events.," said Glenn Burleigh with the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, a local fair housing nonprofit.

“I can't continue to live with no air. They offered me another unit. I want to see that unit as well. And there was mold in that unit. I'm asthmatic. My daughter has a history of seizures," Byrd said.

It’s become so bad, she said she and her daughter are ready to pick up and move once again, packing up boxes they’ve barely unpacked.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told 5 On Your Side:

“As a general rule during the types of heat waves we are experiencing, some locations will ‘pop-up’ a center. It is not a usual center but is only opened for a day or two or during a specific heat event. This is not uncommon in the metro areas. These centers are typically not reported to us but rather pushed out by the municipality themselves. These ‘pop-up’ centers are generally activated and deactivated as needed for capacity during a heat wave primarily by KC and STL city governments or their local partners.”

If the individuals are in HUD insured or assisted housing, they can file a complaint with the HUD Multifamily Housing Program. Their complaint line is 1-800-685-8470.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission may also be able to assist: 816-759-6600

Missouri Senior Resource Line https://health.mo.gov/seniors/senior-resource-line.php / 1-800-235-5503

