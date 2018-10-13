CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A first for St. Louis.

‘Doc,’ a Boeing, B-29 Supfortress, made its first ever stop in St. Louis Saturday as part of the high-flying Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and Stem Expo.

And, as the names says, the third year for this show was about more than planes.

Educators, businesses and non-profits were on hand to inspire kids to pursue science, technology, engineering and math.

"We're celebrating not only the great aviation legacy here but also the great educational opportunities that are available here," Paul Guse said about airshow's nod to the St. Louis region.

The air show also had resource providers on hand for military members who have recently or will soon return to civilian life.

The show continues Sunday, but you can only get tickets online. Military personnel and kids under six get in free.

© 2018 KSDK