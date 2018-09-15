ST. LOUIS — There's a charm to south St. Louis, and Greg Elder knows it. That's why he's investing here.

"My whole goal is not to make money, but to take the guests' money and improve the home, improve the neighborhood,” Elder said.

His guests are his Airbnb clients. He renovated a turn-of the-century bungalow for them and the neighbors.

"Every neighbor makes a difference. You start cleaning up the yard and other people start to care as well, so one person really can make a difference,” he said.

He’s trying. He owns several properties in the neighborhood, but one listing is worrying him.

A woman from Arkansas canceled her reservation because of the deadly carjacking that happened a few blocks away Tuesday night.

In her note to Elder, she said she feared she and her friends would be targets.

“We are also very disappointed with what seems to be an epidemic in this beautiful city,” she wrote

“And she's right, we have a crime problem,” Elder said.

He said that's a barrier to growth.

"I think the perception of crime is definitely holding St. Louis back,” he said.

But Elder wants to move forward, one guest at a time. He's planning to offer a discount to get someone to book the house for the canceled weekend.

"Anybody that sees our neighborhoods and experiences our neighborhoods, there's a really good chance they're going to fall in love with St. Louis,” he said.

They just have to get here first.

