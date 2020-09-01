TROY, Mo. — A worker with Alberici Constructors was hit and killed by a vehicle in Troy, Missouri, a spokeswoman with Toyota Motor North American confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

The collision happened Thursday morning in a crosswalk on Cherry Blossom Way, right outside of Toyota’s manufacturing plant, the spokeswoman said.

The victim has not been identified. They were an employee with Alberici Constructors, which is a construction company working at the site of Bodine Aluminum.

‘All of us at Toyota extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Alberici employee,’ the spokeswoman sent in an emailed statement.

The Troy Police Department said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

