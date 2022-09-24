'It's almost like a fairy tale': Cardinals fans react to Albert Pujols making history

Albert Pujols is just one of four players in baseball history to reach 700 home runs.

ST. LOUIS — It's what everyone is talking about.

Albert Pujols now joins the list of baseball greats, snagging his 700th career home run.

He made history on Friday, Sept. 23 against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pujols is just one of four players in baseball history to reach this home run milestone.

While the Cardinals are still in LA, fans in the Lou are soaking up the moment, many have been waiting for.

"It's almost like a fairy tale. It kind of feels surreal," John Scott, said.

Less than 24 hours later, it was all anyone could talk about, from the Ferris wheel at Union Station to the gates of Busch Stadium.

"Exciting time of year for baseball in St. Louis," one fan said.

All the buzz was about the history that was made in LA on Friday night.

"It's been my favorite season as a Cardinals fan since 1998," Dan Carstens said.

Even though Terry Stevens lives in West Texas, he's been a Cardinals fan for years now.

"When he hit that thing. He knew it was out there. It was spectacular, beautiful," he said.

Stevens was watching the game at a restaurant when Albert Pujols snagged his 700th home run.

"Everybody was hollering and everybody was clapping. If you were eating you would have probably choked on your food because it just blew up when he hit that," he said.

While many, like Stevens, watched through the TV screen.

Dan Carstens aunt and uncle were one of the lucky ones.

"This is the first Cardinals game they've got to see this year, and they got to be there last night for that," he said.

For Carstens, this was just one of the many incredible moments this season has brought.

"I kind of wish we could've seen him do it here, but it's amazing. I was upset when he left after 2011, but to see him back here, it’s been incredible," he said.

No matter where it happened though, fan after fan, talked about the indescribable atmosphere Pujols has brought back to the city.

The St. Louis Wheel manager-on-duty, John Scott, said it's an atmosphere that he feels everywhere.

"The feelings unmatched. It's unreal. It's like literally something in the air. It just feels magical and feels special," he said.

The Pesek and Pyatt family were one of the many enjoying the discount at the Ferris wheel on Saturday because of Pujols' historic achievement.

One family member said Pujols is playing better ball this year, than he ever has.

"I think the city is a big part of it, and the fans are a big part of him being as good as he is this year in St. Louis," he said.

While Cardinals fans hope the magic takes the team to the World Series, they're rooting for more for #5.

"Let's go for 701," Stevens said.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is celebrating Pujols' milestone!

The first 700 guests this weekend get to ride the wheel for just $5.