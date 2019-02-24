ST. LOUIS – A bar without the booze?

In partnership with The Wellness Council, Sans Bar is bringing their nationwide tour to St. Louis on March 1. They’ll introduce the first alcohol-free pop-up event for St. Louis, ever.

Sans Bar was founded by Chris Marshall from Austin, Texas. His mission is to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for people who want to have a good time without alcohol.

Even though there won’t be alcohol, the event is for people ages 21 and older.

The pop-up will offer mocktails, like the one in the photo below.

Facebook: Sans Bar

‘It will be an upscale night of good times and high-vibes sans alcohol. Unlimited handcrafted AF beverages, musical guest Kenny DeShields experience, glass blowing demonstration, tarot readers provided by The Fortune Teller Bar, and more,’ According to the event page.

The pop-up will be held at Third Degree Glass Factory from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 5200 Delmar Boulevard. Click here for tickets