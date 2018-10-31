ST. LOUIS — In late September, the FBI released their "Crime in the United States" report and we were met with headlines calling St. Louis the 'most dangerous' city in the United States.

Although we dove into the numbers from the FBI and found that St. Louis was not the most dangerous, St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said changes need to be made.

"We can reduce crime. We need to invest now. Our youth are at risk. We are in a crisis,” Reed said in a press release.

The headline of that press release read "President Reed requests City to deploy 'Ceasefire Project'". He was asking for a comprehensive change to the way policing worked in St. Louis.

But what would those changes look like?

Reed said he wants St. Louis' Ceasefire Project to be a combination of programs in Detroit and Chicago. The projects in those two cities are similar, but they have differences as well. Here are a few of the key points for each, to give you an idea of what changes could be coming to St. Louis.

High-risk individuals

In both programs, officials at the state, local and federal level work with members of the community to curb violence. One of the key ideas both programs focus on is the highest-risk individuals.

In the Detroit program, their focus on the "worst of the worst" started with making arrests. They found that arresting individual offenders, gangs and crews who were driving the gun violence in Detroit reduced violent gun crimes.

In Chicago, they took a different tact. They identified the most dangerous situations and interrupt them. This starts with interrupters, who go into potentially dangerous situations where thinks like retaliation may occur and cut them off before they escalate.

They will go to the scene of a shooting and calm down emotions, mediate ongoing disputes and follow up to make sure they don't flare up anymore.

Community involvement

Both programs use community leaders in an attempt to change the mentality of the community as a whole.

Faith and business leaders work side-by-side in Chicago to form a unified voice against violence. Workers organize a group of people to every shooting. That group spreads their message against violence.

To keep the message at the front of people's minds, they partner with existing community organizations to make sure their neighbors know violence will not be accepted.

In Detroit, the program focuses on breaking the "no-snitch" mentality. They have partnerships with faith, business, education and non-profit leaders to ask all Detroiters to help fight crime by reporting it.

Will it work?

The main question with any plan to curb crime is 'Will it work?'

Thursday at 10, Casey Nolen will take you to New Orleans, the former murder capital of the country. They turned the corner in under a year by embedding teams of former violent criminals to stop the killings.

Some, like Alderman Reed, want a similar program here. Will it work? Does it even stand a chance?

We'll dive into it Thursday night at 10 p.m.

