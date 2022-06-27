Alderwoman sheds light on abandoned problem properties in Pine Lawn

"These properties attract drug addicts, criminals, rodents and rats. It's terrible," said Alderwoman Dionne Jones.

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Alderwoman Dionne Jones is fed up with seeing abandoned properties in Pine Lawn.

"That's the part that makes me angry because nobody deserves this. Nobody," Jones said.

She says about 20 of the properties are in her first ward alone.

A fire destroyed an auto body shop on Kienlen Avenue two years ago.

Jones said a heap of mess has been at the site ever since.

"When you have something like this, it's going to attract dumping," added the concerned alderwoman.

Jones said the neglected commercial and residential properties also become havens for crimes and other problems.

"Other buildings attract drug addicts and become drug houses and we have rats and rodents. It's just a magnet for all things horrible," said Jones.

Her fight to clean up the mess on in the 2500 block of Kienlen hits home.

"I don't deserve this. I live right there behind the burned-out old auto shop. You can see my house. I don't deserve this. The citizens of Pine Lawn, we deserve better," said Jones.

The city has reached out to the property owners, but to no avail.

"We've sent them letters. We've subpoenaed them. I talked to the person about the commercial structure on Kienlen and I've so far I've heard nothing from him. I just believe they don't care. When it's a limited liability company or LLC, it's hard to find out who owns it. It's like they hide," Jones said.

"It's a nuisance," said neighbor, Darrell Phillips.

Phillips has looked at a nagging "nuisance" on Margaret Avenue ever since he moved into the neighborhood five years ago.

"I just want it torn down. It looks bad, especially for the city of Pine Lawn. They're trying to rebuild the city for everyone here, but stuff like these properties are just ridiculous," said Darrell Phillips.

Jones tells 5 On Your Side the city of Pine Lawn currently owns about 75 abandoned properties. In August, eight will be auctioned off. She said the city is in the process of demolishing the properties it owns.

In the meantime, Jones says she will keep fighting.