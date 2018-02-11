BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Pattenville Fire Department has issued an all-clear after a fire erupted at the Bridgeton Landfill Friday afternoon.

Fire officials told 5 On Your Side a sump pump caught fire.

Bridgeton Landfill team members along with fire officials extinguished the fire Friday night by smothering it with dirt.

The Landfill team said there could be a potential for off-site odor while site systems are inspected and repaired.

No one was injured during the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

