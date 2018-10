ST. LOUIS – The all-clear was given at a Benton Park bank after police received a call for a suspicious device Wednesday afternoon.

The Regional Bomb and Arson Squad responded to the Bank of America in the 2600 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for a ‘supposed explosive/hazardous device.’

Crews said an ATM was damaged sometime overnight and deemed the area safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

