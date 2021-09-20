Local grocery store closing Thanksgiving, Christmas, Dec. 26

"My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season"

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs Markets will be closing all of its stores for an additional day this upcoming holiday season so that employees can spend time with their families.

The grocery chain, which is one of the St. Louis region's largest employers, announced Monday that it would not open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and an extra day on Dec. 26 as a thank you to more than 3,700 associates. The announcement was made in advance so that employees would have time to make holiday plans.

“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” President and CEO Greg Dierberg said. “We are fortunate to work with an amazing group of people that make Dierbergs a great place to shop."

Stores will remain open on Christmas Eve but will close early at 5:30 p.m.