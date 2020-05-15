All St. Louis County parks to reopen Monday

All programs, activities, events and rentals are canceled for now

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All St. Louis County parks will reopen Monday, the same day the county will begin to ease restrictions.

However, park facilities will be closed including restrooms, indoor facilities, courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds and skate parks. The Creve Coeur Soccer Complex will also remain closed.

Lone Elk Park trails will also open Monday.

Most loop trails have been converted to one-way trails. All other trails remain two-directional, according to the county's website.

All programs, activities, events and rentals are canceled through at least May 31.

After weeks of being completely closed, about 30 county parks reopened on April 28. Still, 21 had remained closed.

These are the parks that are reopening Monday: