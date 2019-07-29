ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. – The last suspect in a Wright City home invasion Sunday night was taken into custody after a search that closed roadways in Wentzville Monday night.

The St. Charles County Police Department said they spotted the last suspect at around 6:30 in the area of Highway D and Holt Road.

During a chase, Wentzville Police say the suspect shot at them, hitting a patrol car and possibly even hitting homes. They were able to stop him, either by blocking his path or using spike strips, at the intersection of Highway W and West Meyer.

There, three officers shot back at the suspect, hitting him, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

The incident started in Warren County late Sunday night. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects went into a random home in Wright City and then stole a car.

Police chased the suspects around Wright City and one of the suspects started shooting at police. At least one police car was damaged, and the officers couldn’t chase the suspects' car anymore, police said. No one was injured.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, St. Charles County police officers arrested two suspects at a home in the 700 block of West Highway D for their involvement in the incident. Police said officers had reason to believe that other suspects remained inside of the residence.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said someone fired shots out of the home, but St. Charles County police said no shots were fired.

Around 2 p.m., St. Charles County police said no suspects were found in or around the home and they’re not sure if they escaped during the standoff.

A summer camp at Daniel Boone Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown.

The search went cold until they spotted the car at around 6:30, which led to the final arrest.

