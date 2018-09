ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — When you see police lights, you expect an officer to be behind the wheel, not the mayor.

But Alorton, Illinois Mayor Jo Ann Reed has been accused of using police lights on her car, which is a felony.

Reed already has a conviction from 2014 for smuggling a cell phone into jail and she is facing another felony charge for buying votes in the last mayoral election.

© 2018 KSDK