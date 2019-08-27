ALTON, Ill. — A water main break that closed a road and caused Illinois American Water to issue a boil order for parts of Alton, Illinois, Monday night has been repaired. The boil order was lifted Wednesday afternoon at around 5 p.m.

A press release from Illinois American Water said the break happened on the 200 block of State Street, causing a closure while crews work to fix it.

The break caused a decrease in water pressure which prompted the boil order, but the order has since been lifted.

A larger boil order was issued Wednesday by Illinois American Water after a 24-inch main was broken near a water treatment plant. More than 20 communities were affected by that order.

