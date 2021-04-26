Food Network star Alton Brown bringing his live show to St. Louis in 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Food Network star Alton Brown will make a stop in St. Louis next year when he hits the road for the “Alton Brown Live — Beyond The Eats” tour.

The Fabulous Fox announced in a Monday news release that it will host the live culinary variety show on March 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Brown's first two tours -- the "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science" -- played in more than 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance, according to the release.

Fans of his Food Network show "Good Eats" can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff" from the two-hour show, Brown said in the news release, plus things he has "never been allowed to do on TV."

The show also features interactive elements. “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Tickets are $45, $55, $65 or $135 for the "VIP experience." They can be bought on MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Box Office is currently closed.

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for more than two decades and is best known for "Good Eats," "Good Eats: Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return." He also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and served as the culinary commentator on "Iron Chef America."

The Fabulous Fox announced its return to in-person shows in March. Upcoming shows include concerts "Alligator Wine," "An Evening with the Mighty Pines" and "An Evening with SUPERJAM."