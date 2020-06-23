x
Fire crews work to put out fire at Alton church

The fire broke out at St. Paul Episcopal Church just before 10 a.m.

ALTON, Ill. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a church in Alton Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at St. Paul Episcopal Church, located at 10 East Third Street, just before 10 a.m., according to fire officials.

There is no reports of any injuries and no word on the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Staff at the church told 5 On Your Side there was no one in the building at the time of the fire and the fire seems to be under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.  

