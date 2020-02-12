Man found dead after house fire in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton resident has died after a fire in a house early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the home on Alby Street. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said a neighbor called 911 to report the flames at about 2:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene the chief said it was “fully involved”.
Firefighters found a man in a hallway of the home. He died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time, but Chief Jemison said the victim was in his 80s.
It took fire crews about 45 minutes to get the flames under control. Officials haven't said what possibly caused the fire.