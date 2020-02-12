Man found dead after house fire in Alton

Firefighters found a man in his 80s in a hallway of the home

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton resident has died after a fire in a house early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home on Alby Street. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said a neighbor called 911 to report the flames at about 2:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene the chief said it was “fully involved”.

Firefighters found a man in a hallway of the home. He died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time, but Chief Jemison said the victim was in his 80s.