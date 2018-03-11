ALTON, Ill. — A teacher at Alton High School is facing felony charges for sexually assaulting a student.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department was notified of an inappropriate relationship between 28-year-old Jordan Graham and a student at the school.

Police said during the investigation, there was enough evidence to warrant criminal charges against Graham.

Graham was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault. He is being held at the Madison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

An additional bond was set prohibiting contact with the victim, according to a press release.

© 2018 KSDK