Woman dies in Alton house fire

ALTON, Ill — An investigation is underway after a fatal fire in Alton early Thursday morning.

At around 5:50 a.m., the Alton Fire Department was called to a home along Nolte Place for a report of a fire. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home in one of the bedrooms.

While searching the home, firefighters found a woman at the foot of a bed. A dog was also in the home at the time of the fire. Officials believe the woman died from smoke inhalation.

Neighbors told the department a woman in her early 60s lived in the home. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Jesse Jemison, chief for the Alton Fire Department, told 5 On Your Side the fire appeared to have started in the basement, but the cause is still unknown at this time.