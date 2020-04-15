MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an Alton man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

He has been identified as Tyler Slack, 22.

The crash happened at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane at 6:46 p.m.

According to the Madison County Coroner's Office, Slack was riding his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Homer Adams Parkway when a Hyundai Tucson SUV traveling westbound turned south onto Buckmaster Lane.

The two vehicles collided.

Slack, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered internal chest and abdominal injuries, the coroner's office said.

He was rushed to OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was a juvenile and is not being identified, the coroner's office said.

The investigation is being handled by the Alton Police Department with assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.

