Alton motorcyclist dies after collision

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton man riding a motorcycle died after a collision with a car Sunday night.

The man has been identified as Elvin Longstreet, 31, according to the Madison County coroner.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Longstreet was driving a Suzuki Spot motorcycle northbound on Washington Avenue, according to a news release from the coroner's office. The driver of a Nissan sedan was going southbound on Washingon Avenue and entered the path of the motorcycle to make a turn onto Moore Street.

Longstreet was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries. He was wearing a helmet.