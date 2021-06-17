McDonald's fire spewing smoke in Alton for hours

Firefighters were first called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Thick smoke was still coming out of the fast-food restaurant’s roof two hours later

ALTON, Ill. — Heavy smoke has been pouring out of a McDonald’s in Alton for hours Thursday morning.

Firefighters were first called to 717 E. Broadway at about 5:30 a.m. 5 On Your Side crews at the scene reported seeing thick smoke still coming out of the fast-food restaurant’s roof two hours later.

At least two ladder trucks are on the scene with crews from the East Alton Fire Department working to attack the fire from the air.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.