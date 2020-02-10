Alton police searching for missing woman

Police said she walks with a cane and may not be safe to walk alone due to "existing medical conditions"

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Mary Watkins, 67, was last seen in the area of OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Watkins is about 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, dark pants, white/pink tennis shoes and was carrying two black bags.

Police said she walks with a cane and may not be safe to walk alone due to “existing medical conditions.”