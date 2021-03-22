Alton officer airlifted after crashing while responding to stolen vehicle pursuit

It took more than an hour and a half to rescue the officer from the mangled wreckage

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton officer has been taken to the hospital after he crashed his patrol car while responding to a police pursuit early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. near Broadway and Main Street. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a stolen vehicle passed through Alton and several agencies were involved in a brief pursuit. An Alton officer was responding to assist in the pursuit when he crashed.

His squad car snapped a utility pole then struck a building. First responders worked more than an hour and a half to rescue him from the mangled wreckage.

He appeared to be alert as he was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital, Pulido said. There is no other information on his condition.

An investigation into the crash is in its early stages.

About 400 Ameren customers were without power Monday morning due to the crash.